CM Devendra Fadnavis keeps Uddhav waiting for 2 hours for meeting

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, who was scheduled to meet chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday evening, was made to wait for over two hours before the meeting was called off.

According to Sena leaders, Thackeray was a slated to meet Fadnavis at 5pm, but the Sena chief had to wait as Fadnavis was tied up in Vidhan Bhavan.

Fadnavis later said in a press conference that he could not meet Thackeray as his reply in lower house went on for long. “We had decided to meet at 6pm, but my reply to major debate went on till 7pm. I have spoken to Uddhav and have promised to meet tomorrow or day after. Uddhav wanted to hand over letters by the Sena legislators. Uddhavji has been convinced about the difficulty and there was nothing to be read out of it.”

Sena chief and Sena legislators were to meet CM over the disbursal of MLA funds. However, the CM called Thackeray later and the two leaders spoke on the issue.

Sena leaders alleged after the party passed a resolution in January to go solo for the next Assembly and general elections in 2019, the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders did not want Sena MLAs to be seen as carrying out development work in their respective constituencies. Sena’s strength in the Assembly is 63 legislators.

According to Sena leaders, Thackeray was waiting at Sena party office ‘Shivalaya’ for over two hours. Fadnavis finished his speech in the lower house at 7.30pm and then he called Thackeray, Sena leaders said. A leader close to Thackeray added that CM spoke to Thackeray twice after he got out not the lower house.

Fadnavis promised Thackeray that the funds of the Sena legislators will be released soon. “The CM was busy as he had to give his reply in both the Houses. Hence, Uddhav ji decided to speak to him (Fadnavis) over the phone on the topic. CM has assured Uddhav ji that he will look into the demands of the legislators and disburse funds soon,” a senior Sena leader who was privy to the discussion said.

Another Sena leader dismissed reports that the CM snubbed Thackeray. “He (Fadnavis) expressed regret that the scheduled meeting had to be cancelled. CM was busy as he had to give reply in both the Houses. He has assured Uddhav ji that a meeting will be scheduled again to discuss the issue further. It should not be viewed in a negative light,” the leader added.