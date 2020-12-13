e-paper
Mumbai News / Coaching classes await clarity from Maharashtra government on reopening

Coaching classes await clarity from Maharashtra government on reopening

While several coaching class associations have repeatedly written to the education department, an announcement regarding their reopening is yet to be made

mumbai Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 23:01 IST
Ankita Bhatkhande
Ankita Bhatkhande
Parents said that they would be willing to send their children to classes at least for a few days.
More than six months after the education department allowed schools in various parts of the state to reopen, coaching classes are still awaiting guidelines from the government.

While several coaching class associations have repeatedly written to the education department, an announcement regarding their reopening is yet to be made.

Recently, the Coaching Classes Teachers’ Federation, a pan Maharashtra body of classes has written to the department urging them to allow classes to reopen. “There are several challenges with online learning and we thus hope that physical classes will begin soon. Even as all the other businesses are allowed to reopen in the state, classes are still not granted permissions,” said Bandopant Bhoyar, president of the federation.

Parents said that they would be willing to send their children to classes at least for a few days. “Doubt solving sessions are necessary especially for science students, and that cannot happen effectively over the phone or online. We hope the government allows classes to reopen at least partially,” said Amita Shekhar, a city-based parent.

Officials from the education department said that a decision in this regard is awaited from the state government. The coaching classes have been closed for more than nine months now.

