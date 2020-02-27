Coastal road: SoBo residents object to felling of 140 trees

mumbai

Residents of south Mumbai have objected to notices for relocation of 600 trees, of which 140 will be cut for the proposed coastal road.

The development comes almost a week after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued a public notification about the cutting of trees.

According to the notice, 31 trees are proposed to be cut and 127 transplanted between Princess Street flyover and Priyadarshani park, 61 proposed to be cut and 79 transplanted between Bhulabhai Desai road and Tata garden, 38 would be cut and 49 transplanted from Haji Ali to Lotus junction and 10 trees will be cut and 205 transplanted at Worli sea face. Residents of Breach Candy, who use Tata Garden, have started an online campaign as well as a mail campaign raising their objections against felling/relocation of the 600 trees.

“Since the matter is being heard at the Supreme Court, they cannot really go ahead and cut these trees,” said a resident of Breach Candy. On Tuesday, an interlocutory application was filed in the apex court where residents said that only 22 hectares of coastal land was needed to be reclaimed for the road, but 75 hectares more was being reclaimed.

By Wednesday afternoon, around 174 people had mailed their objection to authorities. According to the notice, suggestions or objections or suggestions to the proposal can be made until 2pm on February 28. Zoru Bhatena, tree activist, said he was working on submitting objections against the BMC proposal, which he will be submitting soon.

“When a road is being built in water, why are the trees being cut on the land along the entire stretch?” said Bhatena.