e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 26, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Mumbai News / Coastal road: SoBo residents object to felling of 140 trees

Coastal road: SoBo residents object to felling of 140 trees

mumbai Updated: Feb 27, 2020 00:25 IST
Yesha Kotak
Yesha Kotak
Hindustantimes
         

Residents of south Mumbai have objected to notices for relocation of 600 trees, of which 140 will be cut for the proposed coastal road.

The development comes almost a week after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued a public notification about the cutting of trees.

According to the notice, 31 trees are proposed to be cut and 127 transplanted between Princess Street flyover and Priyadarshani park, 61 proposed to be cut and 79 transplanted between Bhulabhai Desai road and Tata garden, 38 would be cut and 49 transplanted from Haji Ali to Lotus junction and 10 trees will be cut and 205 transplanted at Worli sea face. Residents of Breach Candy, who use Tata Garden, have started an online campaign as well as a mail campaign raising their objections against felling/relocation of the 600 trees.

“Since the matter is being heard at the Supreme Court, they cannot really go ahead and cut these trees,” said a resident of Breach Candy. On Tuesday, an interlocutory application was filed in the apex court where residents said that only 22 hectares of coastal land was needed to be reclaimed for the road, but 75 hectares more was being reclaimed.

By Wednesday afternoon, around 174 people had mailed their objection to authorities. According to the notice, suggestions or objections or suggestions to the proposal can be made until 2pm on February 28. Zoru Bhatena, tree activist, said he was working on submitting objections against the BMC proposal, which he will be submitting soon.

“When a road is being built in water, why are the trees being cut on the land along the entire stretch?” said Bhatena.

top news
Northeast Delhi death toll climbs to 27; cops say 106 people arrested
Northeast Delhi death toll climbs to 27; cops say 106 people arrested
Justice S Muralidhar transferred from Delhi High Court, notifies Centre
Justice S Muralidhar transferred from Delhi High Court, notifies Centre
‘Inshallah, there will be complete harmony’: Ajit Doval’s outreach in east Delhi
‘Inshallah, there will be complete harmony’: Ajit Doval’s outreach in east Delhi
From Rajinikanth, a rare attack at Centre over violence in Delhi
From Rajinikanth, a rare attack at Centre over violence in Delhi
‘Thought his career was finished...’: McGrath lauds Indian pacer
‘Thought his career was finished...’: McGrath lauds Indian pacer
IB officer killed in mob attack in Delhi’s Chand Bagh, body dumped in drain
IB officer killed in mob attack in Delhi’s Chand Bagh, body dumped in drain
HC reprimands Delhi cops for inaction over provocative video clips
HC reprimands Delhi cops for inaction over provocative video clips
Delhi violence | Day 4: Death toll crosses 25; cops say over 100 arrested
Delhi violence | Day 4: Death toll crosses 25; cops say over 100 arrested
trending topics
Delhi violenceSonia GandhiDelhi Violence Video ClipShaheen Bagh protestAmitabh BachchanNTA ARPIT 2020 ResultTiger ShroffUPSC 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News