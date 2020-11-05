e-paper
Congress demands Maharashtra's own farm law

Congress demands Maharashtra’s own farm law

mumbai Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 23:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Former chief minister and public works department minister Ashok Chavan has demanded farm law for Maharashtra. He suggested that the law makes the compliance of minimum support price (MSP) compulsory for agriculture produce, gives farmers the right to move the court against traders for cheating in case of unfair price, and making the consent of farmers mandatory for contracts and transactions related to the produce.

“The state law has become necessary in the wake of the farm laws passed recently by the Centre,” Chavan said.

In his letter to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, Chavan said, “Like many other states, Maharashtra too should enact its own law to safeguard the interest of farmers after the central laws have done away with MSP, legal protection from cheating, hoarding among others. The law should also make e-trading and online payment mandatory to bring in more transparency.”

