Congress, NCP slam BJP over Kangana Ranaut’s tweet about ‘appeasing’ the party

mumbai

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 15:04 IST

The Congress and Nationalist Congress Party have slammed actor Kangana Ranaut and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for her tweet on “appeasing BJP” and said this was proof that she was acting against the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government on direction of the party.

The ruling parties also said that the BJP had sinned and the sin could not be washed off even if the party apologised to the people of Maharashtra.

A day after Ranaut took a dig at Shiv Sena leader and actor Urmila Matondkar, the ruling parties said the people of Maharashtra will take a stand against the betrayal by the BJP.

Ranaut had criticised Matondkar over a new office purchased by the latter after joining Sena. “Dear@UrmilaMatondkar ji the houses I constructed through my hard work were demolished by Congress. By appeasing BJP, I was handed just 25-30 cases. Had I been as smart as you, I would have appeased Congress. How stupid I am, right?” Ranaut tweeted in Hindi.

She was referring Matondkar purchasing an office in a plush commercial area for Rs3 crore weeks after joining the Shiv Sena. Matondkar has shot back saying that she purchased the office after selling another property which she had bought with her own money. She also said the record of both her deals (sale and purchase) had been provided to the relevant authorities and she was willing to show them to mediapersons.

Congress’ state general secretary and spokesperson Sachin Sawant said that it had now been established that BJP was behind the conspiracy to defame Maharashtra and Mumbai. “Ranaut herself has admitted that she was trying to appease the BJP. This proves that the BJP was behind the conspiracy (planned during the investigation of the Sushant Singh Rajput case) to defame Mumbai Police and Maharashtra. BJP cannot wash off its sin even if it apologises to the people of Maharashtra. We condemn the BJP,” he said.

NCP legislator and party chief Sharad Pawar’s grandnephew Rohit Pawar too hit out at the BJP. “We should congratulate Kangana for her candid admission that she was targeting the Maharashtra government to make BJP happy. By doing so she has exposed BJP. Now the people of Maharashtra will decide about this ‘betrayal’ by the BJP,” he tweeted in Marathi.