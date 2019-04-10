Consider full term pregnancy for own safety: Bombay high court to woman

The Bombay high court (HC) has directed a woman seeking to terminate her 30-week pregnancy, to consider completing the term for her own medical safety. The HC’s order follows a report by doctors at Sir JJ Hospital, which recommended that a woman not risk her health by undergoing a late termination.

The petitioner had approached the HC seeking termination of the pregnancy of conjoined twins due to anomalies which reduced their chances of survival after birth. The twins share only one heart and liver.

On Monday, the bench of justice SC Dharmadhikari and justice BP Colabawalla, while hearing the petition of the 22-year-old south Mumbai resident was informed by additional government pleader MP Thakur that the medical board of JJ Hospital had examined the petitioner on the instructions of the court and had recommended completion of the full term of the pregnancy as abortion at this stage could put the life of the mother at risk. The report further stated that on completion of the pregnancy, the mother could undergo a Caesarean section through which the twins would be delivered. This procedure would be safer for the mother.

In light of these recommendations, the bench directed advocate Afreen Khan, who appeared for the woman, to inform her of the same and take a decision on whether she wanted to pursue the petition. Khan is expected to inform the court of the woman’s decision on Tuesday.

