Construction near AQI station raising Mazagaon pollution level: SAFAR

For the second consecutive day, the air quality monitoring station at Mazagaon recorded ‘severe’ air quality while ‘poor’ pollution levels were recorded in the city for a fourth day in a row.

However, according to researchers, the air quality index (AQI) — the measure of pollution — at the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research’s (SAFAR) Mazagaon station was because of the construction activity in the area.

The AQI at Mazagaon, which was the most polluted location in the city, was 432 during the day, which fell to 401 by the evening, both falling under the ‘severe’ category. Mumbai recorded an AQI of 238 (poor). Delhi recorded an AQI of 383 (very poor) on Wednesday.

While an AQI beyond 201 is ‘poor’, the index over 401 is considered ‘severe’. Levels from 0-50 is considered ‘good’, 51-100 ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 ‘moderate’, and 301-400 ‘very poor’. On Tuesday, Mazagaon had recorded 415 (severe) while Mumbai recorded 211 (poor). SAFAR had issued a forecast that the AQI at Mazagaon will improve on Thursday to 396 (very poor) and 231 (poor) for the rest of the city.

Researchers said construction activity needed to be controlled in the area, Joseph Baptista Garden, Ekta Nagar in Mazagaon, where SAFAR’s air monitoring station is located. “The construction of a building and road development work near this station has led to a considerable increase in dust,” said Vikram Kadam, engineer at the station, who shared images of the site.

“The activity needs to be carried out by following building construction norms such as the use of a cloth that can contain excess dust. However, we expect air quality will slowly improve in the days to come,” said Gufran Beig, project director, SAFAR. “All over Mumbai, easterly winds continue to carry dust leading to hazy conditions. An increase in wind speed will help disperse pollutants.”

The health advisory by SAFAR for ‘severe’ pollution levels reads ‘Everyone should avoid any outdoor physical activity. People with heart or lung diseases, older adults and children must not exert at all’. “Health warning of emergency conditions, serious risk of respiratory effects even in general public,” read SAFAR’s health risk index.

Meanwhile, the day temperature in the city was similar to previous days, but the night temperature continued to 2.5 degree Celsius above normal due to a partly cloudy sky. The weather bureau said a weather system over Karnataka extending over to Madhya Pradesh was allowing moisture to increase, leading to hot conditions.

PM2.5 levels much above safe limit: SAFAR

Across Mumbai, the level of PM2.5 pollutant — small particles that can easily enter the airway and cause health ailments — will fluctuate between ‘poor’ and ‘very poor’ levels over the next few days. On Wednesday, the concentration of PM2.5 was 114 microgrammes per cubic metre — against the safe limit of 60 µgm-3 for 24 hours. It is expected to rise to 110µgm-3 on Thursday, and fall to 112µgm-3 on Friday.

First Published: Nov 22, 2018 00:52 IST