Coronavirus outbreak: 2 more BMC departments roped in to clear roads of handcarts, hawkers

Updated: Mar 21, 2020 01:30 IST

After the Maharashtra government on Friday announced that all big and small shops which do not provide essential services will be closed till March 31, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) roped in two more departments – encroachment and licence departments – for inspections to ensure strict compliance.

On Thursday, the corporation had published ward-wise lists of roads and mandated that shops on 50% of the roads which were shortlisted will remain closed on every alternate day and roped in the shops and establishments department to inspect that there is strict compliance.

A team of three-four officials was deployed in each ward to conduct random inspections of privately-run business establishments such as tuition classes.

However, on Friday the state declared that the rule would be applicable to all hawkers, semi-permanent shops and handcarts selling food and drinks too, as they are not a part of essential services.

These establishments are regulated by the encroachments and licence departments of the corporation. With additional staff from these two departments joining the drive, the total number of officials conducting the inspections in each ward went to seven to eight from the earlier three-four.

Kiran Dighavkar, assistant commissioner of G North ward (comprising Dadar, Mahim and Dharavi areas), said, “Closure is not restricted to shops and establishments only on 50% of the roads. All the hawkers, handcarts and semi-permanent establishments across Mumbai are not allowed to function till March 31 now. So we have roped in these two departments along with the shops and establishments department to ensure compliance.”

Mumbai Police is also working along with the corporation to ensure compliance.

The civic body said establishments flouting the lockdown despite the state government’s orders will be face action.

“The owners of the establishments who do not comply with the rule will be fined. Every establishment has to remain closed except for medical stores and grocery stores. So far, we have received very good response from shop keepers,” a senior civic official from the license department said.

The official added that the staffers conducting inspections are also taking the necessary precautions against the outbreak. Officials from the corporation are conducting inspections in closed BMC vehicles, and are driving through the ward in small teams of two or three persons only.