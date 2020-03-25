Coronavirus outbreak: 5 labs start offering home tests in Mumbai, charges capped at ₹4,500

mumbai

Updated: Mar 25, 2020 00:33 IST

Five private labs will work with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to test for Sars-Cov-2, which causes Covid-19. Civic officials said on Tuesday that these labs will facilitate home tests for those who have flu-like symptoms and want to get tested. The charges of the tests will not exceed Rs 4, 500.

Metropolis, Thyrocare, Suburban Diagnostic, Sir HN Reliance and SRL Labs have been approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research to collect samples and conduct tests for the Sars-Cov-2 virus. A representative from the private lab will go to the patient’s home to conduct the tests. However, tests will only be administered to those who have a prescription from a certified doctor to get the test done. The labs for home testing have been established to prevent anyone who suspects they have Covid-19 from leaving their home. The move comes in the wake of state authorities enforcing social distancing and shutdowns across Maharashtra.

Citizens with flu-like symptoms or suspicions of being infected by Sars-Cov-2 can call on the special helpline number that will be released by the BMC or contact the five private labs directly. The civic body is setting up a helpline number specially for coronavirus-related queries. A senior health official said, “People who genuinely feel unwell and are worried about their symptoms should go ahead for the tests. Priority will be given for pneumonia-like symptoms — cough, cold, fever and breathlessness. Home testing will reduce the load on other testing facilities and will ensure social distancing among people.”

For those who cannot afford or do not want to pay for the test, the BMC’s disaster management helpline (1916) will guide them to get tests done for free from a BMC facility. Currently, four private hospitals and laboratories in the city have approvals to conduct tests for Sars-Cov-2 by the Central government. Two civic hospitals, namely Kasturba and KEM Hospitals, are already conducting these tests.

Meanwhile, the BMC’s team of 40 doctors has contacted and monitored nearly 1,200 people who were advised home quarantine. The doctors have asked about their health and checked if they were showing any symptoms of Covid-19. Of these, seven showed some symptoms and have been directed to get tested from the approved private labs.