Coronavirus outbreak: All major temples in city to remain shut

mumbai

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 00:02 IST

Some of the most visited temples in the city have decided to close their doors to devotees amid the Covid-19 pandemic and will reopen only after receiving further instructions from state government authorities.

The development comes as chief minister Uddhav Thackeray spoke to district collectors on Monday asking them to ensure there is no crowding at religious sites given the coronavirus outbreak.

Adesh Bandekar, chairman of Siddhivinayak Temple Trust at Prabhadevi, said while prayers will continue inside temple premises, the temple was shut for devotees from Monday evening onwards until further notice.

“Because the government has given a call that we should avoid crowding at any place, we have decided to keep the temple closed for devotees. People can meanwhile pray at home. It could be closed for 15 days or longer depending on what the government decides,” said Bandekar.

Similarly, Shree Mahalakshmi Temple Charities at Bhulabhai Desai Road and Mumbadevi Mandir at Zaveri Bazaar have also announced that the temples will be closed from Tuesday onwards.

In a circular issued by the state government, a copy of which is with HT, district collectors have been empowered to take necessary decisions to control crowds under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.

“To control the spread of coronavirus, restrictions need to be imposed to avoid gathering of people at one particular place, which is why permissions for social, political, and religious gatherings shouldn’t be given until further orders. If permissions are given, they should be revoked as per the Act,” reads the circular.

While devotees will not be allowed at Siddhivinayak Temple, the facilities for patients, which operate in the building above the sanctum sanctorum, will continue to be available. Online darshan for devotees will also be carried out.

Daily, around 15,000-20,000 people visit Siddhivinayak Temple, with the number increasing to around 40,000 on Tuesdays.

Suhail Khandwani, managing trustee of Mahim Dargah, said that considering Haji Ali and Mahim dargah are attached to masjids and regular prayers take place there, they cannot close it for devotees. “We have advised people to not crowd or gather at one particular place for long. The devotees can come to the masjid for one prayer, and later perform other rituals at home,” said Khandwani.

At the time of going to print, the Catholic Archdiocese of Bombay, which has around 5 lakh members, said they hadn’t received any written communication from the state authorities and would take a call soon. The church has issued directives for religious services, including discouraging devotees from taking communion in the mouth.

Meanwhile, Pune’s famous Dagdusheth Ganpati temple will be closed from Tuesday. The decision was taken on Monday following instructions from the state , said temple authorities.