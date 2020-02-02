Coronavirus: Two in isolation ward, three discharged

mumbai

Three people suspected of being infected with the new strain of coronavirus – nCOV – have been discharged from Kasturba Gandhi Hospital on Saturday. They were discharged after they tested negative for the virus in their second medical test.

The other two suspected patients continue to be kept in the isolation ward of the hospital. One of them is a foreign national. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is waiting to get the results of their second test before taking a call on their discharge.

“All three discharged people have been kept on follow-up observation. Our health officials will record their health updates through telephone for the next 10 days,” Suresh Kakani, assistant commissioner (health), BMC.

“We will discharge the remaining two patients if they test negative for the virus in their second report,” he added.

According to the information provided by the state health department, 12 people, who are currently under observation in other parts of the state, will be discharged soon.

The officials also informed that all the 22 Maharashtra residents who were airlifted to Delhi from China on Saturday, will be kept under observation at the isolation centre in Delhi.

“We haven’t got the details of the passengers from Mumbai, but they will not be brought to the city until they are declared safe to travel. Their family members have been informed by the Central health department officials,” said Kakani.

On Saturday, no new patient suspected of coronavirus symptoms has been quarantined in the city.

For those with a weak immune system, especially the elderly and the very young, there is a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like pneumonia or bronchitis.

At present, there are no vaccines or treatment available to fight coronavirus infection. For any queries, one can call on the helpline number- 104.