Court summons Kangana Ranaut

A metropolitan court in Andheri on Tuesday issued summons to actor Kangana Ranaut in connection with the four defamation cases filed against her by actor Aditya Pancholi. The hearing will be held on July 26. Ranaut will now have to appear before the court to seek bail or challenge the proceedings.

The battle of words between Pancholi and Ranaut started through several interviews in 2017, in which Ranaut accused Pancholi of physically assaulting her and allegedly sexually abusing her a few years ago. In response, Pancholi filed the cases against her. In May, Ranaut’s sister approached the Versova police to submit a complaint against him. The police have been recording statements of witnesses regarding the claims.

Pancholi’s lawyer Shreya Shrivastava said, “The court has issued the summons and we will serve it to her.” Ranaut’s lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee refused to comment.

First Published: Jun 26, 2019 05:49 IST