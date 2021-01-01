Covid-19 in Maharashtra: December saw fewer cases than October, November

mumbai

Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 00:23 IST

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 3,509 new Covid-19 cases and 58 deaths, taking the tally to 1,932,112 and toll to 49,521, at a case fatality rate (CFR) of 2.56%. In December, Maharashtra recorded fewer cases and deaths than in the past two months (post the September peak). There were 103,286 cases and 2,275 deaths in December, against the 140,121 and 3,127 in November, and 277,484 and 6,855 in October, data revealed.

As of Thursday, 1,828,546 patients in Maharashtra have recovered, of which, 3,612 recovered on Thursday. The state has a recovery rate of 94.64%. The doubling rate of cases is presently 338.5 days and the state has 52,902 active cases.

Meanwhile, 4,474 United Kingdom (UK) returnees who had landed between November 15 and December 23 have been traced till date. RT-PCR tests have been conducted on 2,917 of them, with 57 positive samples, officials said.

Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer, said, “The situation in the state is under control, despite the expectation that cases will surge. At its peak in mid-September, Maharashtra’s positivity rate was 24.6%, which means every 4th sample tested was a positive. Now, the positivity rate is about 7% per day. Strengthened surveillance, public participation and herd immunity have helped the state bring down its numbers considerably in the past three months.”

Maharashtra has conducted 12,747,633 tests so far.

The Maharashtra government had on Wednesday extended the ongoing lockdown, imposed in view of the pandemic, till January 31. However, almost all restrictions imposed in the state under the lockdown that began in the third week of March 2020 have been lifted, except for curbs on the reopening of private and government offices, swimming pools and interstate activities. Local trains in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) are yet to begin operations for all commuters.

Mumbai on Thursday recorded 714 new cases and nine deaths, taking the tally to 293,436 and toll to 11,116. The CFR in the city is 3.7%.

Among municipal corporations surrounding Mumbai, Thane recorded 140 cases and two deaths on Thursday, taking its tally l to 56,204 and toll to 1221. Navi Mumbai recorded 83 new cases and two deaths, taking its tally to 53,378 and toll to 1,080; Kalyan-Dombivli recorded 84 new cases and no new deaths, taking the tally to 60,653, and toll to 990; Vasai-Virar recorded 24 new cases , taking the tally to 6,648 and its toll remained 346.

Pune district has the highest number of active cases (13,572), followed by Thane district at 10,228, and Mumbai at 9,325.