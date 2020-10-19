e-paper
Cow vigilante attacked by 150 in Nallasopara near Mumbai; 14 held

Cow vigilante attacked by 150 in Nallasopara near Mumbai; 14 held

mumbai Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 23:59 IST
Ram Parmar
Ram Parmar
         

Rajesh Pal, 35, was allegedly thrashed by a 150-strong mob in Nallasopara (West) late on Sunday. Three cops who had escorted the victim, a cow vigilante, to check on alleged cow slaughter rescued him and took him to a hospital. Police arrested 14 people in connection with the case on Monday.

The incident took place around 9.30pm, when the victim, Rajesh Pal, along with three cops from Nallasopara police station reached Sopara village upon receiving information about alleged cow slaughter. Pal, in his complaint, said that a mob of 150 men attacked him with weapons, lathis and iron rods.

Senior inspector Vasant Labde of Nalla Sopara police station said, “We have arrested 14 accused under sections 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult that may lead to breaking public peace), 427 (mischief), 143 (member of unlawful assembly), 145 (joining unlawful assembly), 149 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting) of the Indian Penal Code and also sections of the Maharashtra Police Act. We produced the accused before the Vasai court on Monday which remanded them in police custody.” He added that the police are looking for the other accused and are investigating further.

