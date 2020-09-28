CR set to introduce food vending machines at 19 suburban railway stations in Mumbai

mumbai

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 23:27 IST

Food vending machines will soon be introduced on suburban railway stations on Central Railway (CR). The machines will be placed on 19 suburban railway stations including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Parel, Kurla, Thane, Ghatkopar, Kalyan, Vidyavihar, Mulund, Chinchpokli, Currey Road railway stations.

The machines, which are likely to be operational by December, will have ready-to-eat snacks, chips, juices, chocolates, water and other eatables.

“Food vending machines will be available at all major stations. The stations and platforms where the space for a food stall is small, vending machines can easily be available,” said Robin Kalia, senior divisional commercial manager, CR.

The machines are being introduced at railway stations as food stalls are shut due to the spread of Covid-19. Railway authorities have stated that the stalls are likely to remain closed for some time.

“Even after train services resume, food stalls are likely to remain shut. That will be done in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Food vending machines will be of help for suburban passengers,” said a senior CR official.

The zonal railway plans to introduce food vending machines on other railway stations in the city later.

CR has also introduced face mask, hand sanitiser and hand gloves vending machines as well as health kiosks for passengers travelling by local trains. The kiosks are available at Kalyan, Thane and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) railway stations. Passengers can to check their blood pressure, body mass index (BMI), blood sugar, weight, oxygen saturation and body hydration level at these health kiosks.