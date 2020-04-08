CSMIA completes re-carpeting work on runway

mumbai

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 19:29 IST

Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), has completed major re-carpeting work on its primary runway 09/27 before the scheduled date of March 28, 2020. According to experts, this re-paving of the runway will lead to improvement and operational efficiency. Mumbai International Airport Ltd. (MIAL) said that a total of 835 personnel were involved in the project.

MIAL said, “The re-carpeting work was undertaken with minimal personnel amidst maintaining social distancing between them, amid the Covid-19 outbreak. The major resurfacing work of 3,448 meters (11,309 feet) of the primary runway lead to up-gradation of all stressed and cracked portions of the runway surface as well as sections on the associated taxiways.”