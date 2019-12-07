e-paper
CSMT to get prepaid auto, taxi stand soon

mumbai Updated: Dec 07, 2019 01:07 IST
Aroosa Ahmed
Passengers travelling from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Dadar railway station of Central Railway (CR) will soon be able to get prepaid auto rickshaws and taxis outside the station. The services will be operational throughout the day.

CR has partnered with regional transport offices (RTOs) in a bid to introduce prepaid auto rickshaw and taxi stands at its railway stations.

The zonal railway has already introduced prepaid services at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT), Panvel and Thane railway stations. A prepaid stand was recently inaugurated at Kalyan railway station.

The plan for prepaid stands includes a zigzag queue arrangement to avoid drivers cutting the queue. For passengers’ convenience, CR put up signage directing them to prepaid stands.

CR first planned to introduce a prepaid auto rickshaw and taxi stand outside Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in April, in order to curb auto rickshaw and taxi drivers’ menace outside the station. The zonal railway received repeated complaints from passengers about the auto rickshaw drivers outside LTT.

