Cyber-stalker in Mumbai video calls woman on WhatsApp, sends her obscene messages, booked

A 35-year-old woman from Borivli was allegedly sexually harassed by an unidentified cyber-stalker who made several WhatsApp video calls to her using different numbers and passed obscene comments when she disconnected all his video calls. The local police are trying to trace the accused.

According to the police, the complainant is a resident of Borivli and lives with her husband. She works at a private firm. The harassment began in the evening on March 4 when the unidentified cyber-stalker started video-calling her using WhatsApp.

He made five to six phone calls to her, but she did not receive them. When the stalker kept calling her continuously, she finally received his call. The accused started asking her personal details like where she lived and said he wanted to meet her. The woman asked his name but he gave her a fake name.

The woman disconnected his call but he sent obscene messages to her, demanding she meet him. The woman then blocked his number. However, he used another number and sent her a message on March 8.

The woman ignored him but next day he continued sending obscene messages on WhatsApp.

She then informed her husband, and the duo approached Borivli police, who registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the unknown accused under section 354 (D) (stalking), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 67 (transmitting obscene material) of the Information Technology Act.