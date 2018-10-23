Cycle track along pipeline set to enter last lap of construction in Mumbai

Within 15 days, the civic body will issue work orders for the construction of the last 10km — under phase 2 — of its ambitious 36-km cycle track along the Tansa pipeline, according to Ashok Tawadia, chief engineer, hydraulics department, which is in-charge of the project.

The Brihanmumbai Muncipal Corporation (BMC) project, between Mulund and Matunga, called Green Wheels Along Blue Lines is estimated to cost Rs312crore, for which the corporation has set aside Rs100 crore in the 2018-19 civic budget.

The Bombay high court had asked the BMC to clear 16,000 hutments, said to be encroachments, along the pipeline, freeing up to 10m on either side of the pipeline. The BMC decided to convert this into a cycle track, to stop the reclamation of the space through encroachments.

“Once the work orders are issued, it will take up to 18 months to complete the final stretch of the project, and the track will be ready by 2020,” Tawadia said. This is Phase 2B of the project, and will run along Sakinaka, Kamgar Nagar in Kurla, and Chembur. This cost is pegged at Rs96 crores.

The BMC had issued work orders for the Phase 2A of the project in July, which runs along Mulund, Ghatkopar, Vidyavihar, and Chembur, for 12km. This cost is pegged at Rs95 crore.

Phase 3 of the project includes the construction of a cocooned track, within the cycle track that passes along the Sanjay Gandhi National Park near Bhandup Complex, for greater protection to cyclists. The phase also includes an elevated track near Mahim, beautification of the walkway, and theme-based beautification for the project, around Bollywood, environment and biodiversity.

First Published: Oct 23, 2018 23:51 IST