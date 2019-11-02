Cyclone Kyarr: In 10 days, 330 rescued from western region

mumbai

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 00:39 IST

Over the past 10 days, with cyclone Kyarr developing into a super cyclone in the Arabian Sea, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has deployed 13 ships and aircraft in search and rescue operations, and saved 330 people from the western region. Although Kyarr didn’t make much of an impact on land, it rapidly intensified into the first super cyclonic storm in the Arabian Sea in 12 years.

Additional director general VD Chafekar, who is currently in charge of the western seaboard comprising coastlines of Kerala, Karnataka, Gujarat, Goa and Maharashtra, said, “The western region is always a high-risk area for safety and security purposes and prone to incidents at sea.” Chafekar said the ICG informed fishermen as soon as it was alerted about cyclone Kyarr and started conducting sorties.

With cyclone Kyarr having intensified into the second strongest storm on record in the Arabian Sea, the ICG saved 330 people over the past 10 days from the western region and conducted 23 sorties as part of search and rescue operations. It also alerted 1,678 people who were on high seas and brought them to the coast using electronic surveillance. Cyclone Kyarr has since weakened into a depression.

Commandant RK Singh, spokesperson for the ICG, said, “Soon after we started spreading awareness, 60% of the fishermen who were nearby returned to the coast, but several fishermen who had gone into high seas were stuck in the cyclone. We kept watch on them through surveillance and rescued hundreds of lives at sea.” Many fishermen were directed towards the coast using loudspeakers, said Singh.

On October 28, cyclone Maha developed, affecting Kerala, Karnataka and Goa in particular. “We are taking all precautions even in Maharashtra and Gujarat and have alerted all the fishermen,” said an ICG officer, adding that ships have been deployed and the ICG is ready to carry out rescue operations if necessary.”

Chafekar said patrols would continue in the western region. Twenty-seven ships, 35 interceptor boats, nine air cushion vehicles, 20 interceptor crafts and 24 various types of aircraft will be operational and maintain presence at sea, and will continue to patrol sensitive areas.

First Published: Nov 02, 2019 00:39 IST