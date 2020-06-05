Cyclone Nisarga: No power, phone connectivity in 8 talukas of Raigad district in Maharashtra

mumbai

The landfall of Cyclone Nisarga over Raigad district on Wednesday left eight of the 15 talukas – Alibag, Murud, Pen, Tala, Srivardhan, Margaon, Mhasala and Roha – with no electricity or communication connectivity in many areas.

Nisarga, classified as severe cyclonic storm, left a trail of destruction after making landfall at Diveagar, located between Srivardhan and Murud between 12.15pm and 12.30pm on Wednesday, as it passed over Raigad district. The wind speed during and after landfall had touched a maximum of 120 kmph, the India Meteorological Department had said.

Sagar Pathak, Raigad’s disaster management officer, estimated the number of tree falls at the eight talukas at 1.10 lakh, and said close to 2,200 power lines (940 large transmission lines and remaining smaller electricity distribution lines) had fallen or been damaged. “This is all preliminary information, as the communication with all affected tehsils is limited. Our officers are taking stock and the figures are likely to rise further,” said Pathak, adding the cellular network as well as electricity supply was likely to be restored by weekend.

Raigad collector Nidhi Choudhari said, “Maximum damage to coastal settlements, power lines, and tree falls have been witnessed at Shrivardhan taluka located towards the southern end of Raigad district.”

HT travelled 150km south of Alibag on Thursday covering areas from Murud to Diveagar (north of Shrivardhan). Two roads leading to Shrivardhan were blocked due to a tree fall and the other by a damaged power line, forcing the team to turn back before sunset. Combined with affected power utilities and tree falls (mostly of mango, coconut and arecanut), local villagers were distressed about lack of information about post cyclone restoration efforts, especially across affected villages in remote talukas. “Not one representative of the state or district has visited us so far and every household in villages in our taluka has witnessed some damage or the other,” said Saurabh Rajendra Kudekar, village leader at Kude village in Taal taluka.

Choudhari said it will take time to restore normalcy. “A majority of the district faced a natural calamity. Time is needed to ensure restoration,” she said.

Pathak added that major roads connecting affected talukas and major national and state highways have been cleared. However, HT found that the trees were being removed by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and they had managed to reach just south of Murud tehsil till Thursday afternoon. “Additional teams have been deployed in other affected areas and remaining roads in south of Raigad will be functional soon,” said Mahesh Kumar, inspector, NDRF.

Meanwhile, there was no electricity or mobile connectivity till Panvel on Thursday.