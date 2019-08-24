Dahi Handi celebrations: 1,161 mandals in Mumbai get 57,575 govindas insured

mumbai

In a boost to safety during Saturday’s Dahi Handi celebrations, 1,161 mandals – the highest in the past four years – have insured 57,575 govindas for ₹10 lakh. Last year, 935 mandals had got 45,025 govindas insured.

In 2017, the Dahi Handi Samanvay Samiti (DHSS), an umbrella body of mandals, submitted an affidavit to the Bombay high court (HC) stating they would get ₹10-lakh insurance for govindas.

Prior to it, the amount was ₹2.5 lakh. The insurance is for one month starting from Guru Purnima till Dahi Handi. One person died and 153 were injured during last year’s festivities.

“We have been telling mandals to get insurance, as it comes only for ₹75. They can cut down on the cost of a kit and use the money for insurance instead. This would ensure govindas get proper treatment, if they suffer an injury,” said Arun Patil, executive president, DHSS.

Sachin Khanvilkar, assistant manager, The Oriental Insurance Company, which provides the service, said there has been an increase in awareness among mandals over the past few years. “This year, various trusts associated to political parties sponsored the insurance. At least 400 mandals have been insured by a political party and another 400 by organisers of an event,” said Khanvilkar, adding the spot insurance hasn’t seen a rise.

Swati Patil, petitioner in a case at Bombay High Court, said the increase is reflective of political parties’ attempts to woo govindas.

“What’s the point of a festival if one has to get insurance done? If a young boy loses his eyesight, he has lost his life. Money can’t compensate for the loss,” said Patil.

Acting on Patil’s PIL, the Bombay high court had in August 2014 ruled that children must not be allowed to participate in dahi handi celebrations and limited the height of the pyramid to four tiers or 20ft.

The state moved the Supreme Court, which held that those younger than 18 years can’t take part. In 2016, the state declared dahi handi an adventure sport, after which the HC made changes to the rules in 2017. Height restrictions on human pyramids were removed, but the age limit for participants was fixed at 14.

