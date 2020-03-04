Dalits, domestic workers, tribals protest against CAA, NPR, NRC

mumbai

Updated: Mar 04, 2020 00:00 IST

A group of citizens from tribal communities, other backward class, Dalits and domestic workers, among others, staged a dharna against Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), on Tuesday, at Azad Maidan. They said that their communities will also be affected by the law.

The protesters, who had gathered, said that their only demand was to ask the state government to pass a resolution against CAA, National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the ongoing assembly session.

“These are the original inhabitants of the land, but they have never been provided with any facilities, neither do they have land nor are they educated. Some of them might have Aadhaar card or PAN card, but considering these tribals come from remote areas and their ancestors aren’t educated enough, they will not have any documents to prove their blood relations,” said Ravi Bhillane, a member of social organisation Lokanche Dost, and organiser of the protest.

The protest was organised by various social and communal groups and political parties such as Janata Dal Secular and Aam Aadmi Party. Among the NGOs who had gathered included Maharashtra Adivasi Manch Shramik Mukti Andolan and Kastkari Shetkari Sangathna, among others.

Bhillane said that they are expecting to meet chief minister Uddhav Thackeray by Tuesday.

Pallavi Renke, who was representing nomadic tribes, said that the community came from the family of Indian freedom fighter Birsa Munda and Babasaheb Ambedkar, and were still being questioned about their lineage. “We are not against the current government; we are just against the way the policies have been framed. We have seen Muslim women come on streets against the Act, but Hindu marginalised groups will also be worst affected,” said Renke.