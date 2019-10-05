Damaged gas pipeline in Thane spreads panic

mumbai

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 01:06 IST

More than 5,000 consumers were affected when a major Mahanagar Gas Limited Pipeline (MGL) along the service road at Panchpakhadi started leaking on Friday morning. This created panic among residents.

The line was damaged because of an ongoing work of laying water pipeline by the water department of the TMC.

The situation was brought under control after a few hours.

Panchpakadi fire station, which is a few feet away, sent a fire engine and the connection was shut immediately.

Residents of Shahid Mangal Pandey Road, Panchpakhadi and Louis Wadi in Thane West did not get cooking gas supply the entire day.

Santosh Kadam, chief of Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), said, “A major MGL pipeline along the service road in Panchpakhadi was damaged on Friday. A huge volume of gas was leaking from the pipeline. The fire brigade along with RDMC officials reached the spot and alerted the gas company who stopped the supply.”

Kadam added, “The pipeline supplied piped gas to around 5,000 consumers in Panchpakhadi and Louis Wadi. The work of repair of the pipeline was completed around 12.30pm.”

The MGL authorities stated that the supply was resumed by 3.45pm. “MGL gas pipeline was damaged due to excavation work by third party contractor around 11am today. Our emergency response team reached the site and started the repair work. As a safety precaution, the gas supply in the surrounding area was temporarily stopped. We regret the inconvenience caused to the consumers,” read the statement issued by MGL.

