e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 05, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Oct 05, 2019

Damaged gas pipeline in Thane spreads panic

mumbai Updated: Oct 05, 2019 01:06 IST
Megha Pol
Megha Pol
Hindustantimes
         

Thane

More than 5,000 consumers were affected when a major Mahanagar Gas Limited Pipeline (MGL) along the service road at Panchpakhadi started leaking on Friday morning. This created panic among residents.

The line was damaged because of an ongoing work of laying water pipeline by the water department of the TMC.

The situation was brought under control after a few hours.

Panchpakadi fire station, which is a few feet away, sent a fire engine and the connection was shut immediately.

Residents of Shahid Mangal Pandey Road, Panchpakhadi and Louis Wadi in Thane West did not get cooking gas supply the entire day.

Santosh Kadam, chief of Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), said, “A major MGL pipeline along the service road in Panchpakhadi was damaged on Friday. A huge volume of gas was leaking from the pipeline. The fire brigade along with RDMC officials reached the spot and alerted the gas company who stopped the supply.”

Kadam added, “The pipeline supplied piped gas to around 5,000 consumers in Panchpakhadi and Louis Wadi. The work of repair of the pipeline was completed around 12.30pm.”

The MGL authorities stated that the supply was resumed by 3.45pm. “MGL gas pipeline was damaged due to excavation work by third party contractor around 11am today. Our emergency response team reached the site and started the repair work. As a safety precaution, the gas supply in the surrounding area was temporarily stopped. We regret the inconvenience caused to the consumers,” read the statement issued by MGL.

First Published: Oct 05, 2019 01:06 IST

top news
NRC likely to be a key focus area of Modi meeting with Bangladesh PM
NRC likely to be a key focus area of Modi meeting with Bangladesh PM
Oct 05, 2019 04:57 IST
Midnight drama at Mumbai’s Aarey as authorities begin hacking trees
Midnight drama at Mumbai’s Aarey as authorities begin hacking trees
Oct 05, 2019 05:35 IST
Regional parties may split BJP votes in Haryana assembly polls
Regional parties may split BJP votes in Haryana assembly polls
Oct 05, 2019 07:28 IST
Homeless man comes under bus in Delhi; driver flees, leaving him to die
Homeless man comes under bus in Delhi; driver flees, leaving him to die
Oct 05, 2019 06:34 IST
Lab technician kills scientist after row over money for sex in Hyderabad: Cops
Lab technician kills scientist after row over money for sex in Hyderabad: Cops
Oct 05, 2019 07:23 IST
Australia rejects UN call to release Tamil family held at Christmas Island
Australia rejects UN call to release Tamil family held at Christmas Island
Oct 05, 2019 07:28 IST
Agra wants casinos, ‘mujra’ points to make tourists stay
Agra wants casinos, ‘mujra’ points to make tourists stay
Oct 04, 2019 23:54 IST
‘More to it than just performance’:Gavaskar hits out at treatment of Ashwin
‘More to it than just performance’:Gavaskar hits out at treatment of Ashwin
Oct 05, 2019 07:30 IST
trending topics
India vs South AfricaMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2019Ashok TanwarWar box office collectionBigg Boss 13RBIBigg Boss 13 Day 4 Written UpdateSwachh BharatSamsung Galaxy FoldTejas ExpressNavratri Day 6
don't miss
latest news
India News
Mumbai News