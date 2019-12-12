Dawood’s 13 properties in Ratnagiri to be auctioned

mumbai

Updated: Dec 12, 2019 00:37 IST

Thirteen properties of fugitive gangster and globally designated terrorist Dawood Ibrahim in his ancestral village in Ratnagiri district will be auctioned by the end of January, under the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act (SAFEMA).

According to SAFEMA sources, the list of properties includes his mango garden, farm, petrol pump and a two-storey bungalow. SAFEMA sources said they have almost completed the formalities, but are still fixing the base price. As the auction of two properties of the late gangster Iqbal Mirchi last month did not get any bidder, the department is taking time. SAFEMA officials learnt that the reserved price for these two properties was higher than the market rate, which is why it didn’t find any taker.

“The valuation of the properties is underway,” said RN Dsouza, additional commissioner, SAFEMA/NDPSA, Mumbai. “We are trying to finish the valuation as soon as possible and efforts are on to put these properties on auction by the end of January,” said Harigovind Singh, competent authority, SAFEMA/NDPSA, Mumbai.

According to sources, the bungalow was constructed by Dawood’s father Ibrahim Kaskar, who was then working as a constable with the Mumbai Police. Before this, SAFEMA auctioned a flat admeasuring 600s qft at Gordon Hall Apartments in Nagpada, belonging to Dawood’s sister Haseen Parkar, for ₹1.80 crore.

Last year, SAFEMA auctioned Dawood’s property, Amina Mansion, on Pakmodia Street. The reserved price of the property was ₹79.43 lakh, and it was won by the Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust (SBUT) for ₹3.51 crore. In November 2017, SBUT got three properties in Bhendi Bazaar – Shabnam Guest House, six flats in Damarwala building and restaurant Raunaq Afroz – belonging to the family in an auction.