Death toll due to Covid-19 in Mumbai crosses 10,000-mark

mumbai

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 00:07 IST

The death toll due to Covid-19 in Mumbai crossed the 10,000-mark on Friday, with 48 new deaths reported on Friday, bringing the total to 10,009. The case fatality rate in Mumbai is now 4%, down from 5.5% in August. However, Maharashtra’s case fatality ratio is presently at 2.6%.

Mumbai’s deaths comprise 22% of the total deaths in Maharashtra.

The city on Friday recorded 1,470 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the total count to 248,802. There are now 17,667 active Covid cases in the city.

Of the 48 Covid deaths reported on Friday, 36 victims had comorbidities; 37 were men, and 11 were women. Two deaths were of patients below the age of 40; 12 were between 40 to 60 years, and 34 deaths were of those above 60 years of age.

The recovery rate in the city is 88%, and the growth rate of Covid-19 cases is 0.60%. The doubling rate in Mumbai is 115 days.