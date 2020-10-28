e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 27, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Decision to allow all to travel on Mumbai local trains very soon, says Maharashtra minister

Decision to allow all to travel on Mumbai local trains very soon, says Maharashtra minister

mumbai Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 00:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The state government may decide to allow all commuters on Mumbai’s local trains in the next few days. State’s relief and rehabilitation minister Vijay Wadettiwar on Tuesday tweeted, “We have held discussions with various stakeholders. Mumbaikars will get relief on this very soon.” His tweet was in response to a tweet by a commuter.

Mumbai’s local trains, used by around 8 million people daily pre-Covid-19, were suspended on March 23 after the state went into a lockdown to stop the spread of the virus.

Some services, however, resumed on July 15, with the state allowing only essential services workers, differently abled people and cancer patients to use the trains. On October 21, the government even let all women board the trains during non-peak hours. The Central Railway currently operates 706 daily services, while the Western Railway runs 700 services as against their regular of 1,774 and 1,367 respectively.

top news
Bihar votes today: What is at stake in Phase One?
Bihar votes today: What is at stake in Phase One?
BECA done, fighters and armed drones next as India turns US positive
BECA done, fighters and armed drones next as India turns US positive
India, US call on Pakistan to take immediate and irreversible action against terrorism
India, US call on Pakistan to take immediate and irreversible action against terrorism
IPL 2020, SRH vs DC: Saha, Warner show crushes Delhi Capitals
IPL 2020, SRH vs DC: Saha, Warner show crushes Delhi Capitals
Facebook India’s Ankhi Das quits as head of public policy
Facebook India’s Ankhi Das quits as head of public policy
A day later, Delhi HC suspends sentencing of former MoS Coal Dilip Ray in coal scam
A day later, Delhi HC suspends sentencing of former MoS Coal Dilip Ray in coal scam
Covid-19: MHA extends guidelines for re-opening till November 30
Covid-19: MHA extends guidelines for re-opening till November 30
Explained: Why French President Macron is facing uproar over comment on Islam
Explained: Why French President Macron is facing uproar over comment on Islam
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Covid-19 vaccinePM SVANidhi SchemeBihar pollsIndia-US 2+2 dialogueHathras CasePakistan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In