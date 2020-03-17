Deonar plant: Admin wants BMC panel to reconsider contractor

mumbai

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 00:59 IST

Citing financial benefits, the civic administration brought back a controversial proposal pertaining to its ambitious waste-to-energy plant at Deonar dumping ground for reconsideration before the standing committee of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

In February, the Shiv Sena-led committee had alleged that there were irregularities while selecting the contractor for the project and had passed the same proposal after deciding that the contract will be awarded to the another bidder. A final decision will be taken during the committee meeting on Wednesday.

A senior civic official said, “We have cited reasons that the selection of the lowest bidder did not involve any irregularities and that all the due procedures were followed while selecting the bidder. We have also explained that hiring the second-lowest bidder would increase the project cost.”

The BMC had invited bids for the plant in last year in December and according to BMC’s records, it has received two bids – one firm quoted ₹1,020 crore, while the other ₹1,291 crore.

The administration proposal cites that nearly ₹173 crore will be saved by giving the contract to the lowest bidder.

The proposal had also led to a tussle between the Sena and its former ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as the latter had demanded that the civic body should give the contract to the lowest bidder.

BJP corporator Prabhakar Shinde said, “The committee’s decision will lead to an increase in the project cost.” Sena’s leader in house Vishaka Raut did not respond on the issue.