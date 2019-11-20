Dog beaten to death: Poet’s kin files plaint against guard

mumbai

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 00:35 IST

Mitul Pradeep, daughter of legendary poet Kavi Pradeep, registered a complaint at Juhu police station on Tuesday against a security guard who allegedly assaulted a street dog which died later. An FIR has been filed against the guard.

Pradeep, a teacher, said, “We called him Langdu as he was an old disabled dog living near Shivam society. His front legs were deformed from birth. Early this month, Langdu was beaten up by the watchman of the society. On November 10, he died because of his injuries.”

Pradeep said a resident of the society, Deviben Kothari, told her about the assault on November 8. She admitted the dog to a hospital but he died the next day.

There are witnesses and the watchman has confessed on tape that he hit Langdu with a stick at the behest of some society members, said Pradeep. Pradeep also alleged that residents did not want the dog there. “This kind of cruelty against an old disabled dog in an area like Juhu is shocking,” said Pradeep, who registered a written complaint, seeking strict action against the culprits.

An officer from Juhu police station said, “We have registered an FIR against the security guard under sections 428 (mischief by killing or maiming animal), and 429 (mischief by killing or

maiming cattle) of Indian Penal Code.”