e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 23, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Domestic help of Covid-19 positive US couple quarantined

Domestic help of Covid-19 positive US couple quarantined

mumbai Updated: Mar 23, 2020 23:40 IST
Mehul Thakkar
Mehul Thakkar
Hindustantimes
         

After a couple in their 30s who returned from the United States four days ago tested positive for Sars-CoV-2, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) tested their 36-year-old house help and home quarantined three members of her family who live in a densely-populated slum in the western suburbs.

As the domestic help worked at two other houses as well, the civic body has home quarantined nine others who were in touch with the woman and her family.

The couple was asymptomatic during the screening at Mumbai airport, but developed symptoms three days after getting home quarantined.

Bhagyashree Kapse, assistant municipal commissioner, said, “The couple should not have called the help at home during the home quarantine period. We have admitted the help to Kasturba Hospital. Her test results are expected soon. We will conduct tests twice before arriving at any conclusion.”

One more relative travelled with the couple to the US and back. He is in Ranchi and is home quarantined there.

“We have informed the local authorities,” a BMC official said.

Earlier a 68-year-old woman from the eastern suburbs tested positive for coronavirus, followed by nine other people who came in close contact with her.

The woman was working as a domestic help for a 49-year-old man who recently tested positive after returning from the US.

top news
Covid-19: Delhi tightens lockdown, Police to issue curfew passes
Covid-19: Delhi tightens lockdown, Police to issue curfew passes
Shivraj Singh Chouhan takes oath as Madhya Pradesh chief minister
Shivraj Singh Chouhan takes oath as Madhya Pradesh chief minister
Mumbaikars may soon be able to get tested at home for coronavirus
Mumbaikars may soon be able to get tested at home for coronavirus
Covid-19: PM Narendra Modi urges electronic media to fight misinformation
Covid-19: PM Narendra Modi urges electronic media to fight misinformation
Gambhir pledges Rs 50 lakh for coronavirus treatment equipment
Gambhir pledges Rs 50 lakh for coronavirus treatment equipment
Coronavirus impact: This company will deliver new car keys by drones
Coronavirus impact: This company will deliver new car keys by drones
WhatsApp to make verifying forwarded messages easier: Here’s how
WhatsApp to make verifying forwarded messages easier: Here’s how
‘Please, please, please...’: Watch recovered Coronavirus patient’s message
‘Please, please, please...’: Watch recovered Coronavirus patient’s message
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCovid-19 OutbreakCoronavirus LockdownShaheen BaghCovid-19Virat KohliMS DhoniIndian Air Force

don't miss

latest news

india news

mumbai news