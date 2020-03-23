Domestic help of Covid-19 positive US couple quarantined

mumbai

Updated: Mar 23, 2020 23:40 IST

After a couple in their 30s who returned from the United States four days ago tested positive for Sars-CoV-2, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) tested their 36-year-old house help and home quarantined three members of her family who live in a densely-populated slum in the western suburbs.

As the domestic help worked at two other houses as well, the civic body has home quarantined nine others who were in touch with the woman and her family.

The couple was asymptomatic during the screening at Mumbai airport, but developed symptoms three days after getting home quarantined.

Bhagyashree Kapse, assistant municipal commissioner, said, “The couple should not have called the help at home during the home quarantine period. We have admitted the help to Kasturba Hospital. Her test results are expected soon. We will conduct tests twice before arriving at any conclusion.”

One more relative travelled with the couple to the US and back. He is in Ranchi and is home quarantined there.

“We have informed the local authorities,” a BMC official said.

Earlier a 68-year-old woman from the eastern suburbs tested positive for coronavirus, followed by nine other people who came in close contact with her.

The woman was working as a domestic help for a 49-year-old man who recently tested positive after returning from the US.