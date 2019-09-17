Drama, poetry, music: BMC’s bid to attract people to 24x7 parks

mumbai

Poetry clubs, music and storytelling sessions, drama classes — these are some of the cultural activities the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is planning to conduct at 23 parks open 24x7, in order to address Mumbaiites’ apprehensions about visiting municipal parks after dark.

Ashutosh Salil, joint municipal commissioner, in-charge of gardens, said, “We want to conduct activities that will engage citizens and attract more crowd to parks after dark. A lot of people still have apprehensions about visiting parks after dark. Activities will make sure these [parks] remain populated.”

The civic body will first check the feasibility of the activities that can be conducted and then approach organisations such as Prithvi Theatre or popular music clubs, for tie-ups.

“We have to be careful about the noise levels and if there are any more restrictions according to police,” said Salil.

The civic body had written to the Mumbai Police last week for security around gardens which will remain open 24x7 to address citizens’ concerns about safety.

Since September 9, the BMC decided to keep these 23 parks open 24 hours so that citizens can use them after work hours.

The parks include include Cooperage Bandstand Garden near Mantralaya, Bhagvandas Todi Garden near Marine Lines, TATA Garden at Bhulibhai Desai Road, Bindu Madhav Thakare Udyan at Lalbaug and DK Sandu Garden at Chembur.

Anandini Thakur, a Khar-based resident who strongly criticised the civic body’s decision to keep parks open 24x7 citing security issues, has applauded the move.

“This is a good idea by the BMC to stop bad elements from making these parks their homes at night. That has been a major point of concern for all of us. However, all parks in the city should be shut after midnight,” she said.

