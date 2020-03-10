Driver creates woman’s fake social media profile, held

mumbai

Updated: Mar 10, 2020 23:33 IST

The cyber cell unit of Malad police on Tuesday, with the help of social media, traced and arrested a 37-year-old driver from Sion for allegedly creating a fake profile of the complainant and posting her phone number purporting it to be number of a commercial sex worker.

In November last year, the 35-year-old complainant, who works for a regional political party, had lodged an FIR under section 354 A (sexual harassment) and D (stalking) of Indian Penal Code and 67 A (transmitting obscene content in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act.

According to Malad police, the complainant and her husband had a monetary dispute with the arrested accused, Sandip Kumbhar, who resides in Sion.

In October, to seek revenge, Kumbhar created a fake profile on a social media platform.

He uploaded obscene photos of women and gave name and number of the complainant.

The complainant received several phone calls, after which she learnt about the fake profile and approached the police.

Kumbhar was produced before a magistrate court and remanded to police custody till Wednesday.