e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 10, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Mumbai News / Driver creates woman’s fake social media profile, held

Driver creates woman’s fake social media profile, held

mumbai Updated: Mar 10, 2020 23:33 IST
Jayprakash S Naidu
Jayprakash S Naidu
Hindustantimes
         

The cyber cell unit of Malad police on Tuesday, with the help of social media, traced and arrested a 37-year-old driver from Sion for allegedly creating a fake profile of the complainant and posting her phone number purporting it to be number of a commercial sex worker.

In November last year, the 35-year-old complainant, who works for a regional political party, had lodged an FIR under section 354 A (sexual harassment) and D (stalking) of Indian Penal Code and 67 A (transmitting obscene content in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act.

According to Malad police, the complainant and her husband had a monetary dispute with the arrested accused, Sandip Kumbhar, who resides in Sion.

In October, to seek revenge, Kumbhar created a fake profile on a social media platform.

He uploaded obscene photos of women and gave name and number of the complainant.

The complainant received several phone calls, after which she learnt about the fake profile and approached the police.

Kumbhar was produced before a magistrate court and remanded to police custody till Wednesday.

top news
‘We have the numbers’: Crisis-hit Congress presents brave face in MP
‘We have the numbers’: Crisis-hit Congress presents brave face in MP
To fight coronavirus, India gets requests from Maldives, Afghanistan and Iran
To fight coronavirus, India gets requests from Maldives, Afghanistan and Iran
India closes door on nationals of France, Germany, Spain amid coronavirus outbreak
India closes door on nationals of France, Germany, Spain amid coronavirus outbreak
Kamal Nath-led Congress govt in MP stares at collapse as 22 MLAs resign
Kamal Nath-led Congress govt in MP stares at collapse as 22 MLAs resign
Indecisiveness hits Congress yet again as Jyotiraditya Scindia heads for BJP
Indecisiveness hits Congress yet again as Jyotiraditya Scindia heads for BJP
How Jyotiraditya Scindia ran out of ‘patience and time’ with Congress
How Jyotiraditya Scindia ran out of ‘patience and time’ with Congress
Reno 3 Pro review: Great battery life, super fast charging, but that’s it
Reno 3 Pro review: Great battery life, super fast charging, but that’s it
How numbers stack up in MP Assembly as Scindia & 22 Congress rebels quit
How numbers stack up in MP Assembly as Scindia & 22 Congress rebels quit
trending topics
Tahir HussainSensexAmitabh BachchanHolika DahanHoli 2020 wishesKerala Coronavirus updateCoronavirus effectReliance Jio PlanBadhaai Do

don't miss

latest news

india news

mumbai news