Drunk man slashes wife’s throat, stabs his sister to death in Navi Mumbai

A 27-year-old man from Nerul allegedly murdered his 30-year-old sister and slashed his 24-year-old wife’s throat in the early hours of Wednesday. The police are on the lookout for the accused Nagesh Lad, and have registered a case under sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to the police, Lad had been out on bail for about a month, having been sent to jail for violating section 326 (causing grievous hurt) of the IPC. “Lad’s parents had disowned him due to his criminal background and he stayed at different places. His wife Jyotshna and two-year-old son stayed with her parents at Kukshet village at Nerul, sector 14,” said a police officer from Nerul police station.

The police believe Lad suspected Jyotshna of having an extramarital affair with Ajay Singh, 34, who is married to Lad’s sister, Sunita. “Lad had met Jyotshna a few days ago and asked her to stop the affair she was having with Ajay. Everything appeared normal after that,” said the police officer.

Early on Wednesday morning, around 4.30am, Lad arrived at Jyotshna’s parents’ home and went up to the terrace of the four-storeyed building. “He [Lad] drank [alcohol] for a while and then called Jyotshna to the terrace,” said the police officer. After some conversation, Lad stabbed Jyotshna in her neck and stomach, and slashed her throat. When Jyotshna cried out for help, Lad ran away.

He then went to Singh’s home in Nerul, approximately 1.5km from Kukshet. Sunita opened the door and the police believe she realised Lad was dangerous. She convinced Lad to take a walk with her and once they were approximately 200 metres away from the house, Lad stabbed her repeatedly. Singh, who had been following Sunita and Lad, raised an alarm. According to the police, before Lad ran away, he told Singh that the latter was responsible for what had happened to the two women.

The police learnt of the second attack when they were taking Jyotshna to DY Patil Hospital. When the team reached Sunita, she was unconscious and bleeding profusely. “We recovered a blood-stained knife from the spot and believe that Lad had carried some other sharp weapons with him,” said the police officer.

Sunita was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead on arrival. Jyotshna, who is still in hospital, is in critical condition, said the police.

Senior police inspector Rajendra Chavan, Nerul police station, said, “We have formed seven teams and sent them to different places to look for the accused.”

