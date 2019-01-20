ED attaches Zakir Naik’s properties worth ₹16.4 crore

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached properties worth ₹16.4 crore in Mumbai and Pune, belonging to televangelist Zakir Naik , who has been accused of inciting youth to take up terror activities.

The total value of the attachment in the case, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), has now reached ₹50.49 crore, the agency said.

The agency identified the properties as Fatima Heights and Aafiyah Heights in the city, an unknown project in Bhandup, and Engracia in Pune.

“Zakir Naik used ₹17.65 crore for purchase of properties from builders – Salim Kodia partner in M/s MK Enterprises, Munaf Vadgama, partner in M/s Aafiyah Realtors, Sameer Khan, partner in M/s Pacific Orient Genesis Associates, Musa Lakdawala partner of M/s Lakdawala and Yash Associates in their projects Fatima Heights, Aafiyah Heights, Engracia and in a project at Bhandup, Mumbai,” said the agency.

“In order to disguise the origin of funds and real ownership of properties, the initial payment made from Naik’s account was refunded and diverted to the accounts of his wife, son and niece and re-routed again for the purpose of making bookings in the name of family members rather than Naik. This has been revealed from the money trail established by ED,” it said.

ED initiated investigation in the case on the basis of a chargesheet filed by National Investigation Agency (NIA) before the court of special judge, NIA, Mumbai against Naik and others.

ED, quoting the chargesheet filed by NIA, stated that “Naik deliberately and maliciously insulted the religious beliefs of Hindus, Christians and non-Wahabi Muslims, particularly Shia, Sufi and Barelwis, with intention of outraging their religious feelings.”

“Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) and M/s Harmony Media have been instrumental in maximum circulation of such incriminating speeches. For such activities, the accused was receiving funds from IRF as well as other unknown sources,” the agency added.

Last year, India made a request for the extradition of Naik, who was given permanent residency status by the previous Malaysian government led by Najib Razak. Although India has an extradition treaty with Malaysia, its current Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said in July his government will look at all factors before deciding on Naik’s case.

First Published: Jan 20, 2019 00:47 IST