ED moves Bombay HC, seeks cancellation of Kapil Wadhwan’s bail

Wadhawan was arrested in January this year by ED for his dubious dealings with gangster Iqbal Mirchi, who died in 2013, and was booked under provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

mumbai Updated: Apr 15, 2020 17:12 IST
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
The ED last week issued orders for seizure of five luxury vehicles in which Kapil Wadhawan, his brother Dheeraj Wadhawan and their other family members travelled to their farmhouse at Mahabaleshwar.
The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday moved the Bombay High Court seeking cancellation of bail of DHFL promoter Kapil Wadhawan, accused in a money laundering case, for allegedly violating bail conditions and travelling during the lockdown imposed due to coronavirus.

Advocate Purnima Kantharia of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) mentioned the application before high court Justice P D Naik.

The court then issued a notice to Wadhawan and posted the matter for further hearing on April 23.

He was granted bail in February by a sessions court.

The ED last week issued orders for seizure of five luxury vehicles in which Kapil Wadhawan, his brother Dheeraj Wadhawan and their other family members travelled to their farmhouse at Mahabaleshwar hill station in Maharashtra’s Satara district during the coronavirus lockdown.

