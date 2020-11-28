ED questions Pune builder Avinash Bhosale in FEMA case

mumbai

Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 00:56 IST

Pune-based builder and hotelier, Avinash Bhosale, was questioned by officers of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), zone-2, in Mumbai for around five hours on Friday, in a case pertaining to alleged violations under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

Bhosale was previously fined ₹1.83 crore for alleged FEMA contravention in the same case by the special director of ED, Mumbai, in 2015. Officers had then said that he was fined for opening a bank account abroad without the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) permission and maintaining the account after returning to India.

Though the officers from the central agency have confirmed Friday’s development, they refused to divulge any further details on the fresh action taken against the builder in the case.

Bhosale came out of the ED office in Ballard Pier at 8.10pm but refused to speak to media persons. Later, HT tried to contact him, but he was unavailable for a comment till the time of going to print.