ED seeks non-bailable warrant against Mirchi kin, Wadhawan

mumbai

Updated: Jan 09, 2020 00:29 IST

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), on Wednesday, approached a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court, seeking a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Dheeraj Wadhawan, the former non-executive director of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL), the late gangster Iqbal Mirchi’s wife Hajra Memon and sons Junaid and Asif.

The agency last month filed a 10,000-page charge sheet against 16 people in connection with a multi-crore money-laundering case related to Mirchi. “The NBW has been sought against the four for non-co-operation,” said a source privy to the development. In the charge sheet, the ED has named Asif, Junaid and Hajra, all residents of Dubai, as accused. Wadhawan, a resident of Pali Hill, too, was named an accused.

Wadhawan’s statement was recorded by the agency on November 5 last year, which the agency stated could not be completed as he complained of chest pain and uneasiness. “He [Wadhawan] was again summoned on November 28, 2019 and December 3, 2019, but he did not turn up for recording his statement and did not co-operate with the investigation,” the agency stated in the charge sheet. It also mentioned, “As Mirchi was a wanted criminal in India and was not able to visit India, he deputed Asif and Junaid to visit India and negotiate with Wadhawan and Jayant Soni of Joy Home Creations.” The agency has summoned the Mirchi family through e-mail. In their reply, the Mirchi family told ED that PMLA jurisdiction is not valid outside India. The agency has mooted for NBW to start a process to get the Mirchi family extradited. “NBW’s is a pre-requisite for extradition and red-corner notice,” said the source.

The agency has so far arrested two alleged aides of the gangster — Haroun Yusuf, a British national, and Humayun Merchant; Ranjeet Bindra, a broker, and Rinku Deshpande, through whom Bindra allegedly received his commission. Along with the four, the agency has named Mirchi and his family members, and Sunblink Real Estate Pvt Ltd and its directors as accused.