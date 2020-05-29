e-paper
May 29, 2020
Education department releases a list of nodal officers for fee related complaints

mumbai Updated: May 29, 2020
Ankita Bhatkhande
With parents of students from several schools across the city complaining about fee hikes and pressure from schools to pay up in the middle of the Covid-19 crisis, the education department has now released a list of nodal officers to hear fee related complaints.

In a circular on Thursday, the department has released a list of 87 nodal officers across 37 districts in the state with their contact details. Parents who wish to complain regarding a school indiscriminately charging fees can contact the concerned officials with their complaint. The list would be available in the public domain across websites of the state education department.

On Thursday (May 29), HT had reported about Airoli based VIBGYOR high school imposing a 8-10% hike even as several parents requested the school to cancel the hike for the year 2020-21. Taking note of this, Yuva Sena, Shiv Sena’s student wing had written to the state education minister Varsha Gaikwad requesting the government to release a list of officials who parents can contact in such situations.

As per a Government Resolution released in the first week of May, schools cannot hike fees for the academic year 2020-21 and have to allow parents to pay fees in instalments. Despite the GR however, several schools are reportedly asking parents to pay hiked fees or the entire fee amounts.

