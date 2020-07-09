e-paper
Education department to reduce syllabus soon

mumbai Updated: Jul 09, 2020 00:51 IST
Ankita Bhatkhande
Ankita Bhatkhande
Hindustantimes
         

After the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announced reduction in syllabus owing to the Covid-19 outbreak, the Maharashtra education department on Wednesday said that it is also working to reduce the syllabus of the state board.

Dinkar Patil, director, Maharashtra State Council of Educational Research and Training (MSCERT), said, “A decision with the details will come in the next few days.” A senior official from the education department said, “We have been working on syllabus reduction since the past two months, way before the CBSE and CISCE announced their decisions. A final outline of the reduced syllabus will be out soon.”

On Wednesday, fake messages claiming to have details of the revised syllabus were doing the rounds on social messaging applications.

CISCE, which governs the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and Indian School Certificate (ISC) exam, on July 2 announced a reduction in syllabus for Class 10 and 12 by up to 25% for the academic year 2020-21. Five days later, on July 7, CBSE announced up to 30% reduction in the syllabus for Classes 9 to 12 for the current academic year. Some of the chapters removed from the syllabus include secularism, nationalism, federalism, demonetisation, GST, India’s foreign relations with neighbouring countries and citizenship.

Experts said the state board needs to announce a reduction in syllabus soon to ease the stress on students. “We demand an immediate reduction in the syllabus for Classes 9 to 12 because a lot of teaching hours are lost due to the prevailing situation,” said Anil Bornare, coordinator of the BJP teachers’ cell.

Vaishali Bafna, from Pune-based think-tank SYSCOM, said the department should ensure that the syllabus is not reduced too much for Class 11. “Class 11 is a preparatory class for Class 12, and omitting key concepts would affect students next year,” she added.

