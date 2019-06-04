‘Ensure witnesses attend Amboli case hearing’: Bombay High Court

The sessions court on Monday directed the prosecution to secure the presence of witnesses in the ongoing trial of a 2016 gang-rape case after one panch witness was absent for several hearings.

Following numerous delays, the Bombay high court (HC) had expedited the trial of eight persons accused of gang-raping a 28-year-old woman at a slum in Amboli, Andheri. The accused has allegedly taken turns raping the woman while others restrained her husband outside.

The complainant had turned hostile in court, in February. “She was asked to identify the accused in the court but she failed to identify a single one of them,” said Sunanda Nandewar, the counsel for two of the accused.

The prosecution has charged eight men with gang-rape, causing hurt, house trespass and assault for the alleged crime that took place in November 2016.

In March, three other witnesses were deposed, including a neighbour who saw the men at the spot. The prosecution also presented a local shopkeeper as a witness who identified one of the accused as having purchased a condom from his shop.

The local panch witness who identified a slipper of one of the attackers was absent for a number of hearings following which the lawyers for the accused on Monday had sought a bailable warrant against him.

The court then directed the prosecution to ensure the witness’ presence. The witness’ testimony is likely to be recorded next week.

First Published: Jun 04, 2019 05:22 IST