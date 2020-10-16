Maharashtra environment minister stops wall construction work around scrapped zoo site at Aarey in Mumbai; 20 trees felled say activists

mumbai

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 23:32 IST

State environment minister Aaditya Thackeray issued a stop-work order on Friday after the commencement of construction work for a wall around the recently scrapped international zoo at Aarey Colony, Goregaon.

Around 20 trees were felled during the movement of excavator (JCB) machines at the plot, said activists adding that work for the wall construction around the periphery of the 40.46-hectare plot began on Thursday and by Friday it was stopped after the interventions of the environment minister.

“When we reached the spot, we were told that contractors appointed by the state public works department had issued a work order dated March 13, 2020, around the then proposed zoo. However, local residents including Aarey tribals opposed and protested against this work on Thursday and Friday. We were then showed a copy of the work order, flagged the same to the local police and the state environment minister,” said a member of the Aarey Conservation Group who visited the spot on Friday.

“In the bargain, however, small to medium 20 trees were lost. Thackeray clarified that no boundary wall construction was needed since the area (328.9ha) was already declared a forest and included the 40.46ha plot. “We have given a stop-work order because the zoo does not exist anymore,” Thackeray said, adding, “This was an old tender order from March this year, which the contractor has apparently been executing without any knowledge of the state’s recent declaration of the area as reserved forest. I have asked for a report on it.”

Local residents, however, said they were perturbed by the construction.

“There are random incidents of construction and machinery moving within Aarey from time to time or land acquisition for proposed projects even after the state government has established its stand that the area is majorly a forest. Since there are different state department-owned lands, there is confusion on who is carrying out the work but unfortunately, we residents are always at the receiving end,” said a resident of Khambachapada requesting anonymity.

A senior PWD official said, “We are yet to receive a written order from the state but the work has been stopped on site.”

Environmentalist Zoru Bhathena said, “Though excavator machines were razing the natural surroundings in that area, a prompt response by local residents followed by the environment minister’s immediate action citing that this was an old contract only shows that Aarey is blessed that it has a government that listens and acts immediately on such matters.”