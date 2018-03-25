Exam season: Classrooms in Mumbai colleges turn study halls for students

For the next one month, classrooms in the city colleges will be transformed into study halls to help students prepare for the upcoming examinations. Teachers said several students do not find their homes a conducive place to study, owing to which many colleges have turned their classrooms into study halls.

“My college library is already teeming with students looking for study material for their exams. We keep our college doors open, regular lecture day or not, so that students have the opportunity to not just study but also clear their doubts, if any, with the help of teachers,” said Ashok Wadia, principal, Jai Hind College, Churchgate.

March 24 was the last regular lecture day at most colleges affiliated with the University of Mumbai. While exams for third-year BCom students have been scheduled for April 3, first and second-year examinations will start from April 24.

“Not just the library or classrooms, but every corner of the college is taken over by students to prepare for their exams. We’ve told our students that teachers are always available to clear their doubts,” said KC College principa Hemlata Bagla. She added in some cases, teachers have also agreed to conduct extra classes for students over the next two weeks.

Students in several colleges have also formed study groups to help each other with notes and question paper banks.

“We have divided ourselves into various groups, depending on the subjects. Under each subject, a list has been chalked out to find out the difficult parts and we try to solve them in groups,” said Mira Raichura, a second-year student from Wilson College, Charni Road. “In case a topic is difficult for us, we seek help from our teachers.”

At Vile Parle’s UPG College, the management has scheduled remedial classes over the next two weeks. Not only will the classes help academically weaker students to cope with the syllabus, but also give defaulters a opportunity to improve their attendance.

“Classrooms are open to students and teachers to make the best of the study break,” said Anju Kapoor, principal.