Irregular income? Bonds can bring some rhythm to it

As careers move away from the traditional fixed-salary model, a growing number of people are earning income that doesn’t arrive on a predictable schedule. This creates a specific planning challenge where expenses tend to be monthly and fixed, even when income isn’t. One way to address this is by structuring investments to generate payouts at planned intervals throughout the year, rather than relying solely on variable work income to cover regular expenses. Here’s how bonds can be used to build that kind of payment calendar.

As traditional income structures fade, many now face the challenge of budgeting with irregular earnings. Discover how strategically investing in bonds can help create a predictable payment schedule, aligning income with fixed expenses.