Excavation for 13 Metro-3 stations completed

mumbai

Updated: Jan 15, 2020 00:04 IST

In a major milestone, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) has completed 100% excavation work on 13 of 26 underground stations on the Metro-3 corridor. According to a press release issued on Tuesday, MMRC will complete excavation work of the next 13 stations by May 2020.

Overall, MMRC has completed 87% of the excavation work and 70% of the tunnelling work for the 33.5-km underground corridor.

SK Gupta, project director, MMRC, said, “Now further activities like construction of the station boxes, which is already underway, will take shape. The excavation of the next 13 stations will be undertaken on a war-footing.” The 13 stations include Cuffe Parade, Vidhan Bhavan, Churchgate, Hutatma Chowk, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Science Museum, Siddhi Vinayak, MIDC, Marol Naka, Sahar Road, CSMIA Domestic, CSMIA International , and Seepz. Among the next 13 stations, MMRC has completed over 80% excavation work in Worli, Dadar, Dharavi, BKC, Vidyanagari, and Santacruz.