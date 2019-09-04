Expect heavy rain today: IMD

mumbai

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 00:17 IST

The city and suburbs witnessed a surge in rain activity between Monday night and Tuesday morning. The intensity of rain reduced marginally during the day on Tuesday. The weather bureau has predicted heavy rain with intermittent spells of very heavy rain in isolated areas for the next four days.

Mumbai suburbs recorded 131.4mm (very heavy) over the last 24 hours (between 8.30am on Monday and 8.30am on Tuesday), of which 114.7mm rain was recorded from 8.30pm on Monday to 8.30am on Tuesday. South Mumbai recorded 80mm (heavy) over 24 hours, while 74mm was recorded overnight.

Meanwhile, Thane recorded 190mm rain over 24 hours, while other areas such as Ratnagiri recorded 136mm, Alibaug, 133mm, and Matheran, 51mm.

The weather bureau categorises rainfall above 64.4mm in a 24-hour period as ‘heavy’, and between 115.6mm to 204.4mm as ‘very heavy’. Between 8.30am and 8.30pm on Tuesday, south Mumbai recorded more rain than suburbs. While Colaba recorded 68mm rain, 53mm was recorded at Santacruz. Other areas in the city and suburbs recorded rain ranging from 25 to 50mm.

The IMD said rain-bearing weather systems were making the southwest monsoon active along the north Konkan coast. “As predicted by IMD, rain intensity increased from Tuesday (September 3) and moderate to heavy showers are likely to continue till Friday, with the formation of a cyclonic circulation over northeast Arabian Sea and another similar weather system moving over western Madhya Pradesh. Both these factors and east-west wind have made monsoon conditions active along Mumbai coast with strong westerly winds,” said an official from IMD. The minimum temperature in the city and suburbs was 2 degrees below normal at 24.5 degrees Celsius on Tuesday morning. Overnight rain and showers during the day led to cool conditions and allowed the day temperature to drop to 27.2 degrees Celsius, 3 degrees below normal, in south Mumbai while the suburbs recorded 29.3 degrees Celsius, 1.1 degree below normal.

Santacruz and Colaba both recorded 90% humidity on Tuesday as compared to 86% in Colaba and 74% in Santacruz on Monday. Experts said this led to misty conditions. “When relative humidity suddenly goes up and moisture incursions are high, a drop in day temperature increases chances of fog or mist. It always depends on the availability of moisture and availability of surfaces on which water vapour/moisture can condense,” said Akshay Deoras, meteorologist and PhD researcher, University of Reading, UK. According to IMD, the lowest visibility on Tuesday was 800m at the Mumbai airport between 5 and 6 pm.

Meanwhile, the air quality index (AQI) was 15, falling under the ‘good’ category. This is the lowest AQI this year for the city and second lowest since air monitoring began in Mumbai in 2015. All 10 locations recorded ‘good’ AQI on Tuesday where the SAFAR monitors air quality. Prior to Tuesday, Mumbai recorded an AQI of 16 on July 24 and 13 on June 25, 2018.

IMD officials said with more rain expected over the coming days, Mumbai is likely to surpass the 3,000mm mark by end of the week. Mumbai has recorded 2,747.5mm from June 1 to Tuesday 5.30pm.

