Eye on polls, Maharashtra government offers Rs 736-crore sops to OBCs ‘irked’ by Maratha quota

With general elections scheduled later this year, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced a Rs 736-crore package for various Other Backward Class (OBC) castes and communities, including the Nomadic Tribes. The move comes after a section of the OBCs was irked with the BJP-led state government deciding to provide 16% reservation in government jobs and education to the Marathas.

OBC communities collectively account for more than 40% of the state’s population. Maharashtra has 346 castes in OBCs, with 19% reservation; 35 tribes in Nomadic Tribes (NT)-B (2.5% reservation); NT-C for Dhangars (3.5% reservation); NT-D for Vanjaris (2% reservation); and 14 tribes in Vimukt Jatis with 3% reservation.

Meanwhile, the OBC class in the state has been sub-categorised.

Among the incentives offered to OBCs, the government will raise the limit of direct loan from Rs 25,000 to Rs 1 lakh for enterprising ventures by community members. The state is expected to incur an additional burden of Rs 36 crore for this over the next three years.

There will also be a provision of Rs 300 crore as grant in aid for Vasantrao Naik Vimukt Jatis and Nomadic Tribes Development Corporation (VNVJNTDC), and Rs 250 crore for Other Backward Classes Development Corporation (OBCDC). These corporations provide financial aid to community members, with interest-free funding for their small businesses. The state government pays interest up to 12% on the loan taken by community members for commercial and industrial purposes. The loans disbursed by OBCDC will be up to Rs 10 lakh and Rs 50 lakh for individuals and groups of individuals, respectively. The government, which has so far received 42,665 applications of which 32,385 are eligible for such loans, will bear the interest incurred on them.

“We have spent Rs 200 crore on such loans since the establishment of the corporation in 1984. The allocation has now been increased substantially and will encourage entrepreneurship in the OBC communities,” said a Mantralaya official, on the condition of anonymity.

Ram Shinde, VJNT, OBC and SBC welfare minister, said they will intervene if there are any difficulties in disbursement of loans by the banks. “Youth and members with enterprising mindset will benefit from this scheme,” he said. Shinde said, “The schemes were not announced to woo OBC communities ahead of the elections. It is our sincere attempt for their welfare and upliftment.”

The government announced it will also launch special schemes for the development of Vadar, Ramoshi and Pardhi, nomads who are most backward and covered under NT-B. But, there is no clarity on the welfare scheme to be introduced for these classes.

“The finance department had raised strong objections to the scheme, as there is no specific programme designed for the communities. Even the huge allocation for two corporations was strongly objected upon by the finance department in the wake of weak financial condition of the state exchequer,” said an official.

According to a minister, who did not wish to be named, the sops announced for OBCs is an attempt to woo them in the wake of the unrest after the 16% reservation was given to Marathas.

The government has also made a provision of Rs 69.5 crore for various educational schemes, including scholarships, hostels and prizes for meritorious performance by the students, from OBC, VJNT and SBC communities.

The state government expects central grant of Rs 81 crore for the implementation of the schemes.

OBC organisations welcomed the move. “We thank chief minister Devendra Fadnavis for keeping the promise made to us in August last year, during our state-level convention,” said Sachin Rajurkar, general secretary, Rashtriya OBC Mahasangh.

First Published: Jan 16, 2019 09:50 IST