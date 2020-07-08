e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Family’s financial condition, woman’s unpreparedness no grounds to allow termination of pregnancy: HC

Family’s financial condition, woman’s unpreparedness no grounds to allow termination of pregnancy: HC

mumbai Updated: Jul 08, 2020 01:14 IST
Kanchan Chaudhari
Kanchan Chaudhari
Hindustantimes
         

In a significant order, the Bombay high court (HC) on Tuesday rejected a petition filed by a 39-year-old woman to undergo medical termination of her pregnancy, after it observed that the financial condition of a family or the mental unpreparedness of a woman to be a mother cannot be the grounds to allow termination under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act, 1971.

The woman, who is 24-weeks pregnant, moved HC stating that she learnt of her pregnancy belatedly, on May 14, when she underwent a sonography. She claimed that the pregnancy occurred owing to the failure of the contraceptive method and she did not suspect that she was pregnant because she has a history of irregular menstruation, owing to which the pregnancy was detected late.

She added that the pregnancy at the age of 39 may lead to various complications in her life and cause her physical and mental agony. The woman also claimed that she and her family were not in the financial condition nor was she mentally prepared to become a mother under the given circumstances.

The bench of justice Ujjal Bhuyan and justice Riyaz Chagla, however, refused to accept the grounds put forth by the woman from Ratnagiri district.

“We are of the considered view that the reasons for medical termination of pregnancy beyond the statutory limit of 20 weeks viz. that the petitioner and her family are in no condition financially and/or that the petitioner would be of an advanced age of 39 years to be mentally prepared to be a mother are not valid grounds for termination of pregnancy under the said (MTP) Act,” said the bench.

Failure of contraceptive method in under certain circumstances is a valid ground for MTP under the Act, but the bench said it was not applicable to the woman. In this regard, the bench accepted the arguments advanced by additional government pleader MP Thakur that the ground will be available only to a married woman who already has a child and the pregnancy has occurred as a result of failure of any device or method used by the married woman for limiting the number of children. The anguish caused by such unwanted pregnancy may be presumed to constitute a grave injury to the mental health of the pregnant woman, but the petitioner, although married has no child, and hence there can be no limiting the number of children.

The petitioner relied in a Supreme Court judgment observing that a pregnant woman has a personal autonomy to exercise her reproductive choice and terminate her pregnancy. But the bench found the reliance misplaced. It clarified that the right to reproductive choice “would necessarily be exercisable in terms of section 3 of the MTP Act, that is, within the statutory limit (of 12 to 20 week’s) provided thereunder.”

top news
India targets Pakistan at UN body over counter-terrorism record
India targets Pakistan at UN body over counter-terrorism record
US formally withdraws from WHO: Senator
US formally withdraws from WHO: Senator
Ready for CBI probe in gold smuggling case, says Kerala CM after removing top aide
Ready for CBI probe in gold smuggling case, says Kerala CM after removing top aide
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for Covid-19
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for Covid-19
Kanpur’s controversial ex-SSP, entire Chaubeypur police station staff transferred
Kanpur’s controversial ex-SSP, entire Chaubeypur police station staff transferred
Jammu and Kashmir villager asked to pay Rs 10 crore for electricity he didn’t use!
Jammu and Kashmir villager asked to pay Rs 10 crore for electricity he didn’t use!
Hardik and Krunal Pandya reach Ranchi for Dhoni’s b’day
Hardik and Krunal Pandya reach Ranchi for Dhoni’s b’day
Ladakh: BRO expanding strategic Khardung La road amid face-off with China
Ladakh: BRO expanding strategic Khardung La road amid face-off with China
trending topics
Vikas DubeyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaNoida Covid-19 tallyDil Bechara TrailerSushant Singh RajputCovid-19 state tallyCBSE Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In