Home / Mumbai News / Father-son duo dies as car rams into stationary police vehicle in Maharashtra

Father-son duo dies as car rams into stationary police vehicle in Maharashtra

Sachin’s father Vishnu Baban Dhamale was declared brought dead, while he succumbed to his injuries in the afternoon during treatment.

mumbai Updated: Jan 29, 2020 14:03 IST
Pratik Salunke
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Two people died in a road accident in Maharashtra’s Ghatkopar.
Two people died in a road accident in Maharashtra’s Ghatkopar. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

A 38-year-old man and his 62-year-old father died while seven others were injured when the car they were travelling in crashed into a stationary police vehicle in Maharashtra’s Ghatkopar early Tuesday.

Sachin Dhamale was driving a Maruti Eeco car when he allegedly didn’t notice the parked Tata Sumo of Pant Nagar police station rammed into it at 1.15am in Ramabai Nagar on the south bound stretch of the eastern express highway (EEH).

Sachin’s father Vishnu Baban Dhamale was declared brought dead, while Sachin succumbed to his injuries in the afternoon during treatment.

The police vehicle was part of the anti-chain snatching squad that patrols at strategic locations to nab snatchers who escape by taking the highway.

The nine-member family had gone to attend a spiritual discourse near Nashik and were returning to their Antop hill residence at the time of the accident.

Police claims that Sachin, who has been booked for causing death by rash and negligent driving, had slept off. “It appears that the driver dozed off while driving,” said Suhas Kamble, senior police inspector, Pant Nagar police station.

Alleging overcrowding, the police said, “Total nine people were inside the car. They were carrying three bags, mattresses and other belongings inside the car.”

The other seven occupants sustained minor injuries, police said.

EC orders BJP to remove Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma from star campaigners' list
Saina Nehwal joins BJP, says 'admire hard-working people like PM Modi'
'Enhancing economic linkages': New foreign secy Shringla lists priorities
'Humare legends ke khilaf bakwas mat kare': Ex Pak pacer 'warns' Sehwag
Lamborghini launches Huracan Evo RWD in India at ₹3.22 crore
Here's how Apple's first iPad affected folks at Microsoft
What startups expect from Nirmala Sitharaman's budget 2020-21
HT Leadership Studio: Most powerful voices on one platform, Coming Soon
