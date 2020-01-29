Father-son duo dies as car rams into stationary police vehicle in Maharashtra

mumbai

Updated: Jan 29, 2020 14:03 IST

A 38-year-old man and his 62-year-old father died while seven others were injured when the car they were travelling in crashed into a stationary police vehicle in Maharashtra’s Ghatkopar early Tuesday.

Sachin Dhamale was driving a Maruti Eeco car when he allegedly didn’t notice the parked Tata Sumo of Pant Nagar police station rammed into it at 1.15am in Ramabai Nagar on the south bound stretch of the eastern express highway (EEH).

Sachin’s father Vishnu Baban Dhamale was declared brought dead, while Sachin succumbed to his injuries in the afternoon during treatment.

The police vehicle was part of the anti-chain snatching squad that patrols at strategic locations to nab snatchers who escape by taking the highway.

The nine-member family had gone to attend a spiritual discourse near Nashik and were returning to their Antop hill residence at the time of the accident.

Police claims that Sachin, who has been booked for causing death by rash and negligent driving, had slept off. “It appears that the driver dozed off while driving,” said Suhas Kamble, senior police inspector, Pant Nagar police station.

Alleging overcrowding, the police said, “Total nine people were inside the car. They were carrying three bags, mattresses and other belongings inside the car.”

The other seven occupants sustained minor injuries, police said.