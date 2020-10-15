e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 14, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / FIR registered against man for not wearing mask in Mumbai

FIR registered against man for not wearing mask in Mumbai

mumbai Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 00:12 IST
Vijay Kumar Yadav
Vijay Kumar Yadav
         

Govandi police on Wednesday booked a 28-year-old man for not wearing a mask. This is the first time that officials of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) lodged a first information report (FIR) against a citizen for not wearing a mask.

According to the police, at around 1.30pm the team of civic officials from M West ward caught a man at Savli Naka in Khardev Nagar, Chembur without a mask. “We spotted Rahul Madhukar Wankhede roaming without wearing a mask. On asking he did not give satisfactory answers and argued with the officials. He was then taken to the Govandi police station,” said a police officer.

On the complaint of BMC employee Prathmesh Jadhav, the police have booked Wankhede under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 186 (voluntarily obstructing public servant in the discharge of his public functions) of Indian Penal Code. Both the sections are bailable.

Balasaheb Kedare, senior inspector of Govandi police station confirmed the development and said that the police would soon file a charge sheet against the offender.

“We have been booking those citizens who are not obeying government orders related to the lockdown,” Kedare said.

Fine of ₹200 is being imposed on those who are caught without a mask. Recently the civic body, to intensify the drive and to make it more effective, roped in police personnel and have now started registering FIRs against the offenders.

The BMC’s latest drive aims to penalise at least 20,000 such citizens daily. As part of this drive, on Tuesday, over 4,369 citizens were penalised and a fine of ₹8.73 lakh was collected, according to BMC data. BMC has so far collected over ₹1.05 crore from 38,866 violators since April.

(With inputs from Mehul Thakkar)

top news
At event to commemorate Indian doctor, China envoy prods New Delhi for talks
At event to commemorate Indian doctor, China envoy prods New Delhi for talks
Indian-Americans are with Democrats | Analysis
Indian-Americans are with Democrats | Analysis
Kerala gold smuggling accused have links with Dawood Ibrahim’s gang: NIA
Kerala gold smuggling accused have links with Dawood Ibrahim’s gang: NIA
India roasts Imran Khan adviser’s claim of New Delhi’s outreach to Pak
India roasts Imran Khan adviser’s claim of New Delhi’s outreach to Pak
Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav tests positive for Covid-19
Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav tests positive for Covid-19
10,000 ineligible names to be deleted from final NRC list in Assam
10,000 ineligible names to be deleted from final NRC list in Assam
Delhi win on a fast bowlers’ night
Delhi win on a fast bowlers’ night
Why Tata-owned Tanishq did not go the Surf Excel way on controversial ad
Why Tata-owned Tanishq did not go the Surf Excel way on controversial ad
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallySushant Singh RajputBigg Boss 14Covid-19 casesLadakh stand-offIPL 2020 Live Score, DC vs RR

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In