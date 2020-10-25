e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 25, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Fire at south Mumbai mall extinguished after 56 hours; cooling operations on

Fire at south Mumbai mall extinguished after 56 hours; cooling operations on

mumbai Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 23:45 IST
Eeshanpriya MS
Eeshanpriya MS
         

The fire at City Centre Mall in south Mumbai’s Mumbai Central was extinguished at 5.08am on Sunday, more than 56 hours after it started, according to the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB).

The fire was reported in a shop on the second floor of City Centre mall at 8.53pm on Thursday, as level 1 (small) fire. It soon spread to other floors and MFB declared it a brigade call — level 5 — at 2.42am. The mall is a ground-plus-three-storey structure with around 300 to 400 shops on each floor.

An official from MFB said, “Since there are many combustible items in many shops in the mall, such as mobile phone batteries, chargers and wires, cooling operations were underway on Sunday. But the fire was extinguished at 5.08am.”

On Saturday, a sixth fireman was hospitalised at BYL Nair Hospital due to suffocation while fire-fighting. Earlier on Friday, five firemen including a deputy fire officer were admitted due to suffocation.

After midnight on Friday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Mumbai Police evacuated around 3,500 residents living in the adjacent 55-storey Orchid Enclave due to thick smoke from the fire. On Saturday night, MFB gave a go ahead to these residents to begin moving back into their homes. However, MLA from Mumbadevi constituency, Amin Patel, said, “Residents were still scared and did not move in on Sunday. They will begin to move in on Monday morning.”

top news
Covid-19: Vaccine storage issues could leave 3 billion people without access
Covid-19: Vaccine storage issues could leave 3 billion people without access
‘Should be ashamed’: Uddhav Thackeray’s 7 bitter attacks on BJP, Centre
‘Should be ashamed’: Uddhav Thackeray’s 7 bitter attacks on BJP, Centre
Top US officials Mike Pompeo, Mark Esper to arrive in India on Monday
Top US officials Mike Pompeo, Mark Esper to arrive in India on Monday
IPL 2020, RR vs MI: Stokes for stroke, Rajasthan Royals sweep aside MI
IPL 2020, RR vs MI: Stokes for stroke, Rajasthan Royals sweep aside MI
‘No place for arrogance, breaking of promises in a ruler’s life’: Sonia Gandhi’s Dussehra message
‘No place for arrogance, breaking of promises in a ruler’s life’: Sonia Gandhi’s Dussehra message
‘He knows the truth’: Rahul Gandhi’s jibe at RSS chief’s China comments
‘He knows the truth’: Rahul Gandhi’s jibe at RSS chief’s China comments
Top army commanders to review situation in Ladakh, reforms at 4-day conference
Top army commanders to review situation in Ladakh, reforms at 4-day conference
‘More grand than Ayodhya Ram temple...’: LJP chief’s Sita temple pitch
‘More grand than Ayodhya Ram temple...’: LJP chief’s Sita temple pitch
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM Modi Rallies TodayMirzapur 2 reviewBihar polls updatesCSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In